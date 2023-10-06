Building stronger, more strategic campaigns to help us win what our communities need to thrive.About Us
The CEOs, big banks, asset managers, campaign finance ties and regulatory conflicts that everyone should know about the MVP fracked-gas pipeline.
Former Education Secretary Betsy Devos has teamed up with billionaire trader and TikTok investor Jeff Yass to dismantle public education by spending tens of millions on state elections to pass charter and private school voucher bills.
With its vast networks, campaign donations, lobbyists and corporate philanthropy, Alabama Power is an emblematic example of the extensive power and influence of utilities.