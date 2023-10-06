Skip to content

Power Research for Just Futures

Building stronger, more strategic campaigns to help us win what our communities need to thrive.

Billionaires Yass, DeVos Team Up to Dismantle Public Schools Across the US
Former Education Secretary Betsy Devos has teamed up with billionaire trader and TikTok investor Jeff Yass to dismantle public education by spending tens of millions on state elections to pass charter and private school voucher bills.

New Report: CorpU
Researching Corporate Influence on College & University Boards

Training Series: Research Tools for Organizers
Level up your toolkit and bring a new perspective to your campaigns by incorporating practical research techniques and a corporate power analysis into your campaign development every third Thursday starting April 18, 2024.

LittleSis Power Research Database

LittleSis is a free, open-source research platform. It is a database of who-knows-who at the heights of business and government and a powerful tool for strategic research.

Map the Power Toolkit

This toolkit is designed to provide people organizing for social change in their communities with the resources, tips, and framework they need to conduct power research for building campaigns.

Upcoming Trainings

LittleSis leads trainings and workshops, both in person and online, on how to do power research – to help researchers, activists, and journalists learn skills to map out the networks of power that shape our society, politics and economy.

News: Eyes on the ties

Six Things Everyone Should Know About the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Derek Seidman

The CEOs, big banks, asset managers, campaign finance ties and regulatory conflicts that everyone should know about the MVP fracked-gas pipeline.

Alabama Power and the Corporate Utility Power Structure

By Derek Seidman

With its vast networks, campaign donations, lobbyists and corporate philanthropy, Alabama Power is an emblematic example of the extensive power and influence of utilities.

Reports

  • CorpU

    Researching Corporate Influence on College & University Boards

  • The Darker Side of Consumers Energy

    Extracting Profits, Causing Harm, and Damaging Democracy

  • New York’s Double Agents

    Top fossil fuel lobbyists also work for environmental groups, hospitals, and leading cultural institutions